William Elvin Tabb (Bill) went to be with the Lord October 13, 2021. Bill was born September 5, 1929 in Austin, TX. He earned a Business Degree from the University of Texas where he met Jeanette, his wife of 59 years. In 1957 the family moved from Austin to Houston when he joined the John L. Wortham and Sons Insurance Agency where he worked until his retirement as one of their Executive Partners. Bill was a devoted husband and father and his interests and hobbies centered around the home, family and outdoor activities. The last five years of Bill’s life he lived in assisted living (3) and memory care (2) in New Braunfels and was well loved by the staff for his friendly disposition and witty responses.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (2010), parents, Elvin and Edna Tabb, and his older sister Iva Ruth Deibert. He is survived by his younger sister, Mary Caldcleugh (91), son Michael Tabb (Barb), daughter, Kathryn Yaroslawski, daughter, Jeannie Tabb Kauppi (Ken), and daughter Annette Arp (Lee), and by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held in New Braunfels November 6, 11:00am at Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Point. See full obituary and share memories with the family at www.forestparkwestheimer.com.
