Carolyn Maurine Schulle entered into rest October 13, 2021, in New Braunfels, TX. She was born October 23, 1937, in Galveston, TX (and very proud of it) to Raymond Wallace & Frances (Doeden) Wallace.
Carolyn met the love of her life Walter Schulle at Southwest Texas State University, where he was the star football player, and she was the debutant. They were married on June 7, 1958, in La Marque, TX. Carolyn was a schoolteacher for many years in New Braunfels for NBISD. She taught 2nd Grade and the gifted and talented. She was an amazing teacher, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had many accomplishments in her life, but her family was her most proudest.
She loved traveling and going back to her roots - the beach at Galveston, hunting for arrowheads and teaching her grandchildren all about dinosaurs which has been passed down to her great grandchildren. She also loved all things involving the arts and Elvis. She made the best sugar cookies around often imitated but never duplicated. She will be very missed but never forgotten for all the love and wisdom she shared will live on in family, friends, and former students.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Rick Wallace and her granddaughter, Brandi Schulle.
She is survived by her sons, Craig & wife, Shelley and Steve & wife, Norma; grandchildren, Chelsea Talkmitt & husband, Chance, Drew & wife, Kristene, Crystal and Cody Schulle and great-grandsons, Holden and Harrison Talkmitt and Luke Schulle.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels with Pastor Don Snyder officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Pavilion at the Museum of Handmade Furniture, 1370 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
