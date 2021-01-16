James William (JW) Davis, 93, formerly of McQueeney, Texas passed away after a brief illness on January 11, 2021. Funeral arrangements are made with Tres Hewell Mortuary. Due to COVID, a celebration of life ceremony is planned for a later date and a private interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
JW was born in Port Arthur Texas on July 21, 1927, the eldest child of 8 born to Bert and Agnes (Quinn) Davis. With his first wife, Nila Fay, he had 6 children. He later married the love of his life, Anna, on February 14, 1975, and was welcomed into the family by four stepchildren.
JW was preceded in death by his parents, his spouse, Anna, all of his siblings (Dorothy, Florence, Bennie, Freddie, Wilma, Vernon and Michael) and three of his children (Ricky, Alvin and Daniel Davis).
He is survived by his daughter Jeanie Ladd, sons Douglas and James Davis and daughter-in-law Martha Davis along with stepchildren Etta Littlefield, Robert (Denise) Hufnagl, Steve (Frances) Anglin and Edgar (Susan) Anglin. JW was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JW had a tremendous work ethic and after retiring as a foreman of a construction company, he worked for the state at the DPS office in Seguin and assisted the city as a contract inspector. He had a knack for anything construction and expanded the family home in McQueeney on Ski Lodge Road. There wasn’t any construction project he couldn’t tackle.
JW and Anna enjoyed a wide circle of friends from the German American Society of New Braunfels and traveled extensively with them. Their biggest travel joys were cruising and visiting Anna’s remaining relatives in Germany. JW also enjoyed Wurstfest and hosting all their family and friends in their McQueeney home around the backyard pool where he could play a mean game of pool badminton.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care. Any memorial donations may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Commented