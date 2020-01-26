Irene Isabel Magin Kraft went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1924 to Theophile and Anna Berger Magin, and grew up in Geronimo on the family farm. As a young woman, she worked for Dr Arthur Bergfeld as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at the Comal Sanitarium. She married Helmuth “Doc” Kraft at St James Catholic Church in Seguin on October 7, 1948 and they shared 56 years together. Soon after they were married, Irene joined First Protestant Church where she and Doc worshipped until he passed away on Mother’s Day in 2005. She was the bookkeeper for Doc’s business, Tex-O-Mart, and a stay at home mom.
Irene is survived by her daughter Carole Green (John), granddaughters Kristie Mueck (Matthew), Brittnie Friesenhahn (Justin), and five great grandsons, Tyler and Camden Mueck, and Kaleb, Paxten and Dillon Friesenhahn, granddaughter in law Molly Ullmann (Rick) and their children Ryder, Reese, Riley and Rowen, sister Bernice Harborth (Leroy), sister in law Nell Rose Kraft, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Helmuth “Doc” Kraft, her beloved grandson Brent Michael Green, her brothers Rudy Magin (Mildred) and Melvin Magin (Joyce), sisters Nora Vader (Edgar) and Helen Strawser (Bob), brothers in law Roland Kraft (Elnora), and Milton Kraft.
Pallbearers are grandsons Justin Friesenhahn and Matthew Mueck, nephews Paul Kraft, Howard Magin, John Haas, Jerry Harborth, Donnie Magin, and David Strawser. Honorary Pallbearers are her five great grandsons and Godson David Vader.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at First Protestant Church on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 with burial to follow in Comal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Protestant Church or Hope Hospice.
Commented