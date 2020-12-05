Kenneth Grigsby, 69, passed away on November 28, 2020 at his home in Canyon Lake, Texas after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 10, 1951 in Astoria, Oregon, the son of Donald and Victoria Szymanski Grigsby.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Kenneth is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Nina Grigsby (nee Heft), his sons, Steven Grigsby of Canyon Lake and Robert Grigsby and partner Ediovany Salazar of Davenport, Iowa, and his sister, Patricia Anderson of Henderson, Nevada, along with loving brother/sister in laws, nieces, and nephews.
He graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas and entered the US Navy in 1971 and until 1978 worked as a nuclear electrician onboard the USS Pogy, a submarine based at Pearl Harbor. He later worked for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for 19 years as a trainer and nuclear training director. After relocating to Canyon Lake, Texas in 1997 he worked for USAA as a project scheduler until his retirement in February, 2019.
Ken was an avid sailor and one of his favorite pastimes was sailing their sailboat to Waikiki and other islands with Nina, the boys, and other family and friends. He continued his love for the water and spending time with friends and family at Canyon Lake. He was a great husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to coronavirus, there will be a celebration of his life later on when friends and family can gather safely. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
