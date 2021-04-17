We mournfully announce the passing of William Haris Ivey, Sr., 77, of New Braunfels, Texas. William peacefully passed away on April 9, 2021 of natural causes. He was born June 30, 1943 to William and Claudia Ivey in Thomasville, Georgia.
William is survived by his sister, Claudia “Judy” Mcgrath; his sons, William Jr., Leslee, Chris, and Michael; his daughter, Shelly; his grandchildren, William III and Benjamin; his great-grandchild, William IV; and many extended family and friends.
Anyone who knew William, knew that he was incredibly kind hearted. He had an immense passion for gardening, fishing and vintage cars and was always a source of positivity. William’s family and friends will miss him more than words can say.
He will be forever loved and forever remembered. No services will take place, as William requested, but we do appreciate your love and support during this difficult time. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
Commented