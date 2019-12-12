Herbert (Herb) Gordon Haynes passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Herb was born at his home on September 24, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born to parents Uriel D. Haynes and Eleanora Wagenfuhr Haynes and his big brother, Robert D. Haynes in a small, one-room house on the San Antonio River.
Herb’s early childhood would shape his journey through life. His father fell ill from tuberculosis when Herb was two and passed away when he was eleven. Herb, his mother and his brother were cared for by their church community and in gratitude, the three of them led their lives in ways that honored those that served them during those years.
Herb and his family attended Grove Avenue Church of Christ. There, Herb was mentored and influenced by many, but of particular mention were JP Sewell and his son, Jesse Mac Sewell. It was during these high-school and college years that his passion for serving took root. It’s also when he met life-long friend Johnny Richie. If walls could talk, they would tell stories of their hitch-hiking days from San Antonio to Bandera where they would preach and sell bibles at churches along the way.
Herb graduated early from high-school and enrolled in technical school where he took classes in architecture and marketing. After a short stint working at the Transit Tower in San Antonio, he took a job at Sears Roebuck. While working there, he received his bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s University where he graduated summa cum laude. While Herb would use his artistic gifts throughout his life, professionally, he pursued the business side of his education. Upon graduation, Sears transferred him to Harlingen, TX and then again to Brownsville, TX.
When he wasn’t hitch-hiking his way through south Texas or working, Herb pastored high-school and college-age kids at Brownsville Church of Christ. He would travel home to San Antonio after work every Saturday evening so he could attend church with his mother. Also attending Sunday services was his soon-to-be bride, Bobbye Johnson. In 1954 Herb wrote Bobbye a letter and asked her on a date the next time he came to town. She accepted and that began a 6-month, long-distance courtship of front-porch dates until he proposed in the Fall of 1954 in is mother’s home. Herb married Bobbye on February 19, 1955. The next year, they welcomed their daughter, Denise. Herb took pride in his role as a new husband and young father and continued to provide for his family by working at Sears and serving as an interim preacher at a church in Port Isabel for several years.
In 1966 Sears transferred Herb to El Paso to manage a larger territory. He and his young family soon became entrenched in desert life and made life-long friends like Gordon and Arlene Gaenzle at their new church home, Eastwood Church of Christ. Herb was a passionate servant in the “bus ministry.” He also taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. In the early 1990’s he expanded his servant’s heart as an elder and was a Board Member of Christian Schools of El Paso (CSEP). When he retired from Sears after forty-seven years, he was often found at CSEP serving as a substitute, leading chapel or helping his wife Bobbye who was a kindergarten teacher at the school.
In 2004 Herb and Bobbye moved to New Braunfels so they could be closer to their daughter, Denise, and grand-daughter, Nicole. He moved his family on faith, trusting that God would provide them a new community while allowing them to be closer to family. The next fifteen years were full of new adventures including Herb performing the ceremony of his granddaughter’s marriage to her love, Scott, and making him a great-grandfather to two beautiful girls, Henley and Sloane. The Lord continued to add to their circle of friends at his final church home of New Braunfels Church of Christ. In this new community, they celebrated both their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries.
The last few years of his life Herb served others by letting others serve him. This was unfamiliar territory for him and wasn’t always easy. But in faith again, he quietly and subtly ministered to those that cared for him by praying nightly with his wife, reading the Word aloud and imparting wisdom by sharing the stories of his life. While he didn’t realize it, these were some of the most impactful years he had on others.
Herb never met a stranger. It was a familiar sight to see his granddaughter tug at his suit on Sunday after church telling him it was time to leave as Herb was often the last to leave services. He loved to travel and experience life which he did on countless cross-country road trips with his family. He loved to be outside, playing with kids, as that was his heart. He loved playing dominoes, 42, and other games with his friends and family. He was a jokester and enjoyed laughing with others. His calm nature and charm endeared him to everyone that met him. Herb’s life was paved by servitude, a reverence for family and community, and a steadfast commitment to helping others see the power of the Gospel through the life he lived.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Uriel and Eleanora Haynes; his brother, Robert Haynes; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Haynes. He is survived by his is wife of 64 years, Bobbye Haynes; his daughter, Denise Haynes of Deer Park, TX; his granddaughter, Nikki Magee and her husband Scott; his two great granddaughters, Henley and Sloane Magee, and his sisters-in-law, Bettye Johnson and Barbara Turner and her husband Mac. He was fortunate to have loved nieces and nephews: John and Carol Haynes of St. Louis, MO; Lynda and Tom Clements of Mount Vernon, WA; Richard and Traci Oehler of Liberty Hill, TX; Brad and Amy Oehler of Austin, TX; and many great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and neighbors.
The Haynes family wishes to thank the caregivers who cared for Herb with so much love and dignity over the last few years. Words cannot express our gratitude to Diane, Melanie, Hope, Miguel and Rick. You were his guardian angles. Thank you to Home Instead Senior Services and Care Haus who introduced us to these wonderful souls. We are also forever grateful to his church family at New Braunfels Church of Christ.
Services celebrating Herb’s life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his church home of New Braunfels Church of Christ. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10:30 AM until services begin at 12:00 PM. Please dress for a celebration filled with color – this is what Herb would have wanted.
Herb had a passion for helping children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessings for Bears at Brentwood Christian School or Arms of Hope (formerly Medina Children’s Home). Both organizations were close to Herb’s heart.
Blessings for Bears: https://www.brentwoodchristian.org/giving/bless-our-bears/
Arms of Hope: http://aohlegacy.org/
