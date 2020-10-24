Steven Fleckenstein, 60, of Big Spring died October 14, 2020. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Steven was born March 22, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved to Big Spring in 1978 from Arizona. He served in the U. S. Army as M.P. He served in the Big Spring Police Department at a patrolman and detective. He served as Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy and as a state corrections officer in Colorado City.
Steven is survived by two step-children: Michelle Maikoetter and Mitchell McCormack; multiple grandchildren; one brother: John Fleckenstein and his wife Elizabeth; four sisters: Lisa Fleckenstein, Carol Fleckenstein, Janet Hudson, and Rita Fleckenstein; multiple nieces and nephews; and multiple great nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his wife Johanna; his step-son Michael McClinton; his father: Richard; mother: Nancy.
