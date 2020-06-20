William Sasser “Bill” Dean, Jr., age 62 of New Braunfels, TX passed from this life unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Bill, Jr. was born in Pleasanton, TX on February 10, 1958 to William S. “Bill” Dean and Grace K. (Dean) Gladden.
Bill, Jr. is survived by his father, William S. “Bill” Dean and wife, Beth of Seguin; his mother, Grace K. Gladden of Georgetown, TX; sister, Carolyn Dean Runyan & husband, Philip of Round Rock; daughter, Donna Grace Dean and son, William S Dean III, both of San Marcos; nieces, Lindsey Runyan of College Station and Madison Michelle Runyan of Dripping Springs; cousins, Louis Stephen Fikar, Thomas Dean Fikar, MD, Joy Wurzbach, Brian Krueger, Cheryl Willis, Denise Raup, Kim McCool, Dawn Mason and Jim Dudney.
Bill, Jr. graduated from Pleasanton High School and Texas A & M University Class of 1980. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. His first assignment was as a navigator on B-52s and later he became a pilot in the Air Force T-43 (Boeing 737), E-3 Sentry (AWACS – Boeing 707), and T-38 Talon. He loved to fly and was also an instructor pilot and flew for the rest of his 20-year enlistment. During his Air Force career, he was stationed at Mather AFB, Dyess AFB, Minot AFB, Laughlin AFB, Tinker AFB, Riyadh AFB in Saudi Arabia and Randolph AFB. After retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he was employed as a pilot for Southwest Airlines. Although he loved his flying career, he was looking forward to retirement as a Southwest Captain the latter part of this year.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Haag Historic Texas Cemetery located on Bill, Jr.’s property in Comal County.
Voluntary donations in Bill’s honor can be made to the organization Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org.
