Pauline Ann Jackson

Pauline Ann (Polly) Jackson entered this world on 5 April, 1932 at the Station Hospital, Ft. Sam Houston, TX to Joseph S. Hraback and Elsie Smithson Hraback. She left this world on 25 May, 2020 at the home of her son Mark in San Marcos, TX. With her Dad’s service career in the U.S. Army Air Corps, she and her sister were lovingly raised as “Army Brats” - a distinction other service members would recognize and something she was extremely proud of. They saw a small part of the world living within the military family at the Canal Zone, Panama; Randolph AFB; Drew and MacDili AFB’s in Tampa, FL; Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, LA and finally settling in San Antonio, TX.
She was a medical secretary for hospitals in San Antonio, Oakland and New Braunfels. She eventually became the Church Secretary for Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she remained until her retirement in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Anthony, her sister Jeannette Enderle and husband William of Corpus Christi, TX.
She felt blessed by family and enriched their lives with abundant love, good humor and a kind and gentle heart. Polly is survived by her sons and their wives Joseph A. Jackson, Jr. (Karen Jackson), Mark Hraback Jackson (Amy Gilbertson), grandson Joseph Wayne Jackson and granddaughter Amenity Crider as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current world circumstances a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the charity of your choice in her honor.
