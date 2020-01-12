Mary Isabell Carr Fauset was born on January 13, 1929 in Hornick, Iowa to Margret Ann Ware & Walter Edward Carr. Mary passed away at the age of 90 on January 9, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Mary was raised in Hornick-Holly Springs area where she graduated from Holly Spring High School. The she was a CPA until she met her husband Raymond E. Fauset Sr. and married on June 14, 1952 and became wife and mother to nine children. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, her son William Fauset and three brothers Raymond, Merle & Melvin Carr and her twin sister Marian Romine and Fern Crichton, and son-in-law Arnold Feltner.
Survivors include four daughters and four sons, Sharon Feltner, Jackie Soto (Albert), Ronald Fauset (Betty), Michael Fauset (Nanette), Nancy Green (James), Dianne Cash (Norman), Raymond Fauset Jr. (Anne), Terry Fauset (Mary Ann), 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Public Visitation will take place Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church in New Braunfels. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 at Live Oak Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Commented