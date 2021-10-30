OCTOBER 14, 1943 – OCTOBER 25, 2021
Betty Ann Wilkinson went home to our Lord on October 25, 2021. Betty was born on October 14, 1943 to Lila and Jessie Donald Goldman in Boerne, Texas. Her family moved to New Braunfels where she was raised by her mother, Lila and Step-father, Ervin Wolfshohl, Sr (Dutch). She married Hugh Chamberlain, Sr and traveled while he was in the Air Force eventually settling back in New Braunfels with her children. She married Patrick Wilkinson on November 23, 1966 raising their blended family in New Braunfels. Betty worked at Tip Top Cleaners and later at American Hi-Lift as a parts manager. She was an avid reader, gardener and enjoyed needlework of many varieties. She made all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren baby blankets. They are treasured “GG Blankets”. She made many small crocheted hats for preemies and donated them to St Paul Children’s NICU in Minnesota. She was fondly known as “GG” to both family and friends.
After the passing of her spouse Pat, she went to live in Utah to be closer to her sons and traveled to Minnesota often to spend time with her daughter. She enjoyed many hours spent with family until her death in Utah on October 25, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Reese (Michael), Hugh Chamberlain (Kim), Cody Wilkinson (Michelle), Daughter-in-law Bernie Chamberlain, Step-children Jay Wilkinson (Joan) and Carrie Soechting. She had 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; siblings Viola Allstatt, Ervin Wolfshohl Jr (Cindy) and Guy Wolfshohl along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Patrick Wilkinson, Son Michael Chamberlain, Great Granddaughter Michaela Holden, Sisters Jane Saunders and Velma Barron, and many family members who are happy to welcome her home in heaven.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of one’s choice.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Chamberlain, Cody Wilkinson, Gabe Schenz, Edward Harmen, Paul Markus and Guy Wolfshohl.
