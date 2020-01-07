June Marie Wieland Jan 7, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June Marie Wieland passed away on January 4, 2020, at the age of 89 in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Zoeller Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew restaurant brings west side flavor to CreeksideWake-up call leads to drug arrestHill Country Comicon prepares to return to New BraunfelsJaywalking leads to two arrests on SaturdayMarla LeeperCCSO corrals burglary suspectNew Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversaryDiana Lorena MedranoDon Loy SimonDonald Ragsdale Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)13 CEMEX aggregates operations recognized for environmental and community efforts by NSSGA (1)New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversary (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)Paying the price for progress (1)York muddles the issues (1)Jefferson’s thoughts on term limits (1)Journalism standards, now and then (1)
Commented