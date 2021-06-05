Marga Lieke, 92 passed away on May 25, 2021. Marga was born to August and Erna Hormbostel on October 10, 1928. Marga grew up in Sievershausen Germany, where she met Hilbert Lieke in the barber and beautician shop where she worked as a beautician and barber. Marga and Hilbert were married in 1948, and moved to Karnes City, Tx for one year. Hilbert returned to military service and he and Marga lived in Virginia, Germany for several tours, San Antonio, Maryland, and back to San Antonio. After Hilbert’s passing, Marga eventually settled in New Braunfels with her companion David Friesenhahn in 1992. Marga was a life member of the VFW Auxillary and had been a member of the German American Society in New Braunfels. Marga is survived by her sons and daughter in laws Hilbert A. Lieke Jr, married to Elizabeth Lieke and Norman H. Lieke married to Elizabeth Tripp Lieke; sister Marlies Meissner and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home starting at 5:00 PM and continuing until 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St Paul Lutheran Church or Hope Hospice.
