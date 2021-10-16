Beatrice Mae Soechting, 94, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on October 12, 2021 in New Braunfels. She was born January 22, 1927 in Gonzales, Texas to Helery and Eva (Higginbotham) O’Bar.
She was active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to be outdoors gardening and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed spending time with family and meeting with friends to play cards and Bunco.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Reed of Leander, Tx, Sandra Jones and husband David of Bulverde, Tx, sister, Faye Gallion of New Braunfels, Tx, four grandchildren, Chris Soechting and wife Jennifer, Travis Jones and wife Kammie, Brandy McCray and husband Michael, Elizabeth Talerico and husband John. She was proud of her ten great grandchildren who lovingly knew her as their “Great Granny”.
