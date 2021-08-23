Age 65, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on August 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bruce was born on July 27, 1956 in Houston, Texas to Lois and Leroy “Corn” Pittman. Although he recently retired from teaching at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, he never stopped teaching. Bruce shared everything he had- his knowledge, his time, his resources, and his love of Jesus. In 2000, Bruce married Virginia Sherry Pelikan, who always affectionately referred to him as “My Gorgeous”. They shared an immeasurable love for each other.
Bruce is survived by his wife Virginia, daughters Theresa Naramore (Jake Naramore), Cheryl Green (David Green), and Lola Rivas (Rafael Rivas), step-children Bernadette Alicia Cheeley (Glen Cheeley) and Carlos Lofthouse, his mother Lois Pittman, siblings Don Pittman, Cathy Nicholson (Russel Nicholson), Carolyn Collmorgen (Jerry Collmorgen), Wanda Moore, and Brian Pittman (Penny Pittman), grandchildren Robert, Mateo, J.R., November, Jazlynn, Tyler, Kianna, Savanna, Nathan, Logan, Sam, Clara, Ava, Matthew, Luke, and great-grandson Alistair. Bruce is preceded in death by his father Leroy Pittman, brother Jimmy Pittman, and step-son Robert (Bob) Castrejon III.
Although Bruce was born and raised in Houston, his heart was always in the Texas Hill Country. In 2018, he and Virginia moved to Spring Branch to build their home near his daughters and grandchildren. He adapted quickly by adding chickens, his beloved Kubota tractor, and his dream shop. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, working on his tractor, and serving at church. Bruce was eternally optimistic, incredibly hard-working, and unconditionally generous. He was tender-hearted towards his wife and daughters, but tougher than nails when it came to fighting any challenge. Because Bruce poured his life into serving others, numerous friends, neighbors, and students wanted to help him see his shop to completion as his battle with cancer intensified. Bruce’s legacy lives on in the lives of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the numerous lives he touched.
His celebration of life service will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at:
MYCBCB Bulverde Church
7100 US-281
Spring Branch, Texas 78070
Sunday in Northwest Houston on August 29, 2021 a 2 p.m. at:
Copperfield Church
8350 Hwy 6 North
Houston, Tx 77095
