“Don’t weep at my grave, for I am not there, I have a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I’ll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee.”
Anita Rios, passed away on April 4, 2019 surrounded by the family she loved.
Anita was born in New Braunfels, Texas where she spent most of her youth. In 1968 she married Luis Rios Sr. resided in Muskegon, MI. she was a homemaker and stay at home mom to her four children. In 1996 she returned to Texas where she lived until she suffered a stroke and in 2001 she moved to Washington State. There she was lovingly cared for by her son-in-law Ace Beckham and daughter Irene Beckham. Anita loved shopping, gardening, listening to music, watching movies and blowing kisses, but her favorite times included: foot rubs from Ace, doing anything with Irene, getting spoiled by her sons, Louie and Frankie and surprise visits from Missy, Jason and all the grandkids. Having lost her speech and independence, she never lost her sense of humor, her love of life and the love she had for her family. She will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her children: Irene (Rios) Beckham, Melissa (Rios) Roberts, Luis Rios Jr. and Frankie Rios, Son-in-Laws: Ace Beckham and Jason Roberts, Grandchildren: Trey Beckham, Austin Beckham, Kennedy Rios, Alexander Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, Great Grandchildren: Kaiden and Ryder Rios. Siblings: Hector Leal and Hortencia Pozos, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: Manuel Leal and Felicitas Leal (parents), Ruben Leal, Manuel Leal Sr., and Rosie Rojas (siblings) and Luis R. Rios Sr. (dear friend).
There will be a funeral mass on December 27, 2019, 10 am at St. Peter and Paul Church, 386 N. Castell Ave. New Braunfels, Texas 78130 and a reception to follow at the VFW Post 7110 600 Peace Ave. New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
