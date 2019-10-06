Dennis E. Murphy, age 52, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, New Braunfels, TX. He was born on August 10, 1967 in San Francisco, California, to Richard and Connie Murphy. In 1973 the Murphy family relocated to Shreveport, LA, where Dennis attended Trinity Heights Christian Academy. They again relocated to Reynoldsburg, OH, where Dennis spent his formative years playing youth sports. Dennis is a 1986 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School, where he lettered in baseball and wrestling.
After graduating, he worked as an electrician for Jess Howard Electric in Blacklick, OH. In 2011 Dennis relocated to New Braunfels, TX, where he worked as a ramp attendant for Delta Airlines. Before his passing, Dennis worked as an Aviation Attendant for the City of New Braunfels. Dennis was well known for his sense of humor and strong work ethic.
He is survived by his parents Richard and Connie Murphy of New Braunfels, TX; brother, Rick; his wife, Cathy and their children Madelyn and Matthew of Manassas, VA. Among the many surviving relatives and friends are his uncles Mike (Carole) and Doug; aunts, Anna Black, Rosie and husband Shelly Giles; cousins, Robert Basso and Michele Murphy; and Dennis’ best friend Mary Cruz and her son Kevin.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by him are invited to a Memorial Service at the LUX Funeral Home Chapel, 1254 North Business IH35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019. The Service will be held at 2 p.m., officiated by family friend Father Pat O’Brien, Pastor at St. Pius X, Arch Diocese, San Antonio, TX. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
