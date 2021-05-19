Ron Joseph of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on May 7th at the age of 83. After being born in Florida, raised in Alabama, and educated in Indiana, the Air Force took Ron to California, where he met Bonnie, his wife of 57 years. Upon being discharged from the Air Force, he and Bonnie moved to Houston, where they raised their family and lived off and on for the next 52 years. As a civil engineer in the oil and gas industry, Ron travelled the country and the world, working mostly on the construction and expansion of oil refineries and natural gas plants. Over the course of his career, he lived in Perth Australia, Cincinnati Ohio, Paris France, and Cardon Venezuela, and spent time working in many other countries including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago, and Mexico. In retirement, Ron and Bonnie continued to travel for leisure and spent significant time in Minnesota to be near their youngest grandchildren.
While professionally accomplished as a civil engineer, Ron did his best and most important work at home. His favorite way to spend a Saturday was as a cheerleader for one of his three children, six grandchildren, or six great grandchildren. His favorite thing in the world was to support his kids and grandkids in their various endeavors. He attended countless basketball games, soccer games, volleyball games, track meets, swim meets, dance recitals, Christmas Shows, and the like. He always implored his kids and grandkids to dream big and work hard to achieve their dreams. As much as Ron loved their sports and extracurricular activities, his proudest moments were always watching his kids and grandkids achieve their educational goals, which he worked so hard to help make a reality.
Ron’s passions included attending his kids’ and grandkids’ events, travelling the world with Bonnie, and Notre Dame football. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Adelle and Joe, and his younger sister Camille. When Camille suffered an untimely stroke and became incapacitated, Ron served as her legal guardian and managed her affairs for thirteen years because to him, that was just what a big brother should do. He is survived by Bonnie; his older sister Dolores; three younger sisters, Marlene, Josette, and Linda; and all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at 3:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
Ron will be buried with military honors. His final resting place will be Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of his beloved alma mater, Notre Dame.
