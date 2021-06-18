Karen Rose Summersill, age 71, entered into rest on June 16, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born in Seguin, Texas to Milton and Emily Knibbe on November 30, 1949.
She was baptized and confirmed at Bulverde St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She attended Sherwood Elementary School and Canyon High School and was a cheerleader.
Karen worked at various grocery stores in the meat department as a journeyman meat wrapper. She was a fan of all sports, especially loved watching the “Spurs” and the “Dallas Cowboys” on t.v.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James (‘Lil Jim) Summersill; father, Milton Knibbe; sons, Shane Harris, Harley D. Summersill; sister, Ranata Lou Blevins.
Karen is survived by her mother Emily K. Knibbe; son, Gerald Harris and his wife Wendy; daughter, Devonia Renee Fisher and husband Daniel; brother, Michael Knibbe his wife Sheila of Caldwell; also a brother-in-law Chris Blevins of Weatherford and sister, Crystal Gaye Martin and husband B. Shane Martin all from Spring Branch; grandchildren, Cody C. Harris, Destiny Rose Fisher and Dietrich James Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 (830)626-2020.
