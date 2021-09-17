Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Irene Ramirez, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 85.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels suspect jailed again after bond raised in fatal accident charge
- New Braunfels police shoot, wound man during attempt to arrest
- New Braunfels police seek help after truck driver killed in hit and run wreck on I-35
- New Braunfels man arrested after fatal I-35 wreck
- Two in their 30s among most recent Comal COVID deaths
- David Estrada
- Man accused of killing pregnant teen in 1993 now in Comal County Jail
- 2 more COVID deaths reported in Comal County as cases climb, hospital use declines
- Joseph Oliver Setser
- Comal County remembers former sheriff Holder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented