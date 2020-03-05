Sebastian “Tony” Cardenas, 90, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Resolute Hospital. He was born to Marciano Perez and Genoveva Rodriguez Perez on February 23, 1930 in New Braunfels, Texas. He is survived by his son, Ronnie Cardenas; 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Felicita Ruiz Cardenas. The family would like to give Special Thanks to the Resolute Hospital Emergency Department for their expert care.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at the funeral home until 9:30 AM when the service departs in procession to the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
