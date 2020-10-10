Services with Lux Funeral Home are pending for James Joseph Napier, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in New Braunfel at the age of 88. Please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries for updates.
