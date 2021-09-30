Rosemary Gonzales aged 61 passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Friday Sept 17, 2021. Rosemary devoted her career to helping and healing others through physical therapy in San Antonio, Austin and more recently in her hometown of New Braunfels. She is survived by her son Jose Rodriguez, her mother Juliana Gonzales (Esquibel), her brothers Jesus Jr. and Francisco Gonzales and two granddaughters Brooklyn & Ainslee. She is preceded in death by her beloved father Jesus Gonzales. The graveside service will be held Thursday Sept 30 at 11 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery.
