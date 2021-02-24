Edward William Richardson, born September 17, 1952, in Fairborn, Ohio, to William and Marguerite Richardson, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 18 at the age of 68.
Eddie (Doc) lived in and experienced many places, growing up in a military family and then joining the Navy himself, but he spent most of his life together with his wife, best friend and partner, Mary (Kathy), in New Braunfels, Texas. Over the course of their almost fifty years of marriage, they raised three children, Eric, Stacey and Joseph, and watched their grandson Anthony grow up.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Richardson, son Eric Richardson, daughter and son in law Stacey and Chris Theis, son and son in law Joseph Richardson and Dirk Herbener and grandson Anthony Theis. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law James and Ann Richardson as well as nieces and nephews.
He loved the people around him, and they all knew that if he could do anything, it would be fishing, shooting, poker and sharing historical trivia. Those could create unforgettable moments that the ones who loved him back will take with them in life, even though this beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend is no longer with them.
As per Eddie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. If you knew him, think about a time he made you laugh or think or simply shake your head in disbelief, and remember him that way. He would get a kick out of that.
