Ila Jo Wolf, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2021.
Ila Jo was born on March 18, 1925 in Rochester, Texas to Bud and Ina Vey Rea Clark. Ila was married to Hollis Wolf for 68+ years before he died in 2008. They resided in Rochester as grocery store owners and farmers for most of their lives. They also resided in Mabank and New Braunfels, TX. Ila is survived by her daughter-in-law Anne Wolf, her grandchildren Shane & Wendy Wolf, granddaughter-in-law Nicole Jost Wolf, great grandchildren McKinlee, Tristan, Avery Wolf and Mason McGowan. Her brother Mack Rea Clark and his wife Shirley and multiple nephews and nieces throughout North Texas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, September 11, 2021 starting at 3pm at the Rockin’ R Pavilion located at 1405 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX where we will also celebrate the passing of her son on Aug 12, Aubrey Wolf.
