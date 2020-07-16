Felix P. Esquibel, age 91, entered into rest Monday, July 13, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on May 4, 1929 in New Braunfels, Texas to his beloved parents, Francisco and Andrea Esquibel. In 1950, he married Tomasa Padilla.
Felix joined the Army, serving during the Korean War. He later joined the Comal County Road Department where he worked until retirement. He felt blessed to be able to spend time with his great-grandson during his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tomasa Esquibel; and brother, Tiburcio Esquibel. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Janie Gusme (Juan), granddaughter, Laura Ayala (Rocke) and great grandson, Zen Ayala; sister, Julia Gonzales, and long-time caretaker, Mary Lyn Luna. Felix will be dearly missed by all his close family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
