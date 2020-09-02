Michelle Lynn Timmermann-Soto

On August 25, 2020, after a long illness, Michelle at the age of 50 passed away in the early morning hours at home in New Braunfels. She was born in New Braunfels on July 14, 1970.
Michelle graduated from New Braunfels High School and St. Philips College as a Vocational Nurse. She was a life-long New Braunfels resident and loved getting away to the beach as often as possible. She loved her dogs, butterflies, gardening, painting, fishing with her sons, and watching movies.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice in San Marcos for her excellent care during the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or an animal shelter of your choice.
She leaves her father Michael Curtis Timmermann, her late mother Billie Jean Whitten TImmermann, her late husband Mario Soto, her beloved sons, Cameron D. Chavarria and fiancee Nicole Quigley, Cheyenne D. Soto, and Lance C.Cunningham, her sister Kim Timmermann-Spencer and brother-in-law Gerald, brother Michael Craig Timmermann and sister-in-law Melissa Castilleja, mother-in-law Linda Cunningham, nieces Meagan Timmermann and Lyla Castilleja, nephew Mason Timmermann, two granddaughters, Emersyn Quinn and Maddyn Blake Chavarria, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many long and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date. Her ashes will be scattered along the beach she so loved.
You will always be in our hearts. We love you. Angel wing hugs and butterfly kisses.
