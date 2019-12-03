Delia Villanueva, 91, died on November 30, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1928 to Daniel Cantu, Sr. and Maria E. Cantu. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jose A. Villanueva, Sr., four sons. Jose Jr., (Sonny), Adam, Hector and Rosendo. She is survived by her children, Lucinda Hoenscheidt (Gary), Veronica Urias (Pilar), Barbara Pesina (Jesse), Alma Martinez (Jose), Dolly Villa, Gene, Michael (Christy), Tony, Andrew and Vicky Hudson (David). She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. She cherished her family and friends and was loved by all. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, December 7 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
