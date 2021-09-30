Adelina R. Pina, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 72. Adelina was born on January 28, 1949 in New Braunfels, Texas to Pedro and Carmen Ramon.
Adelina graduated from New Braunfels High School, and Johnson’s Beauty Academy in 1967. She began working at Modern Beauty Salon immediately after graduation and remained employed there until 2019. She was blessed with an amazing boss who became a very special friend in Dora Garza. She also had so many clients who became life-long friends. When Adelina wasn’t working, she enjoyed volunteering her time. She volunteered with the NBHS Mighty Unicorn Band Boosters when her daughters were members of the band, and at Holy Family Church working behind the bar and at various booths during the annual bazaar.
One of Adelina’s great joys in life was baking. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes. She loved to share her treats with her family and friends but most especially with her grandchildren who especially loved her chocolate chip cookies and pecan and strawberry pies. She baked and donated a cake weekly when she attended the Holy Family Bingo nights, where her strawberry shortcake was always very popular. Along with baking, Adelina enjoyed playing bingo and any kind of slot machine. She enjoyed the many adventure that she would share with the love of her life, Jaime to Las Vegas, Louisiana and Eagle Pass.
Adelina was a generous and loving soul who was not afraid of working hard. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren fiercely. Her family and her faith were very important to her. She shared these sentiments with her best friends who also happened to be her sisters - they shared an inseparable bond. She will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have known her.
Adelina is preceded by her parents; and siblings, Gloria Ramon, Olivia Flores, Pedro Ramon, Jr., Hector Ramon, Leonor Urdiales, and Norberto Ramon. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jaime Pina; children, Gloria Couch (Andrew) and Barbra (James Curenton); grandchildren, Carolina and Austin Couch; and siblings, Alicia Castilleja, Ramiro Ramon (Janie), Odelia Caballero (Arturo) and Rachel Miller (Donald). Adelina is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, October 03, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 04, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Commented