Guy Johnathan Crawford, a resident of Canyon Lake, passed away early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at the age of 50. Guy was born on December 17, 1970 in Houston, Texas to Joe Crawford and Leslie Casley Crawford. At a very young age, he spent countless hours at his grandparent’s Casco Marina and their second home in Bridge Harbor Marina, both located next to the Surfside Bridge in Surfside, Texas. It was here he developed a life-long passion for fishing. Guy also grew up working in his mother’s flower shop in Brazoria, Texas. When Guy was 14, Leslie and Joe were tragically killed by a drunk driver. Guy and his 6-month-old sister, Erin, were then adopted by their Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Earl. After graduating from Columbia High School in West Columbia, Texas, Guy found a career in the oil industry, eventually working his way up to senior purchasing agent. In 2006, Guy married Karen, with whom he had two beautiful children, Kalyn and Corey, as well as son Andrew from Karen’s first marriage. Though he and Karen divorced in 2019, he remained close with her and the kids.
Guy was an avid bowler, he loved playing poker with his friends, watching the dog races, playing Rocket League with his friends, watching YouTube with kids, compassion towards animals and could make others laugh even when times were at their most difficult.
Guy is survived by his daughter, Kalyn Crawford of Houston; sons, Corey Crawford of Houston and Andrew Peters of New Braunfels; his sister, Erin Bowers and her husband Chris of New Braunfels; adoptive parents, Jeanne and Earl Logsdon of New Braunfels; nephew, Crawford Bowers; niece, Addison Bowers; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving family members and friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, Joe Allen Crawford and his mother, Leslie Casley Crawford of Brazoria, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating. Interment will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, in Houston.
Due to the loss of their parents at the hands of a drunk driver, Guy supported Mothers Against Drunk Driving and championed his sister’s efforts to support all victims and survivors of this kind of tragedy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the 2021 Walk Like MADD - “The Crawford Legacies” team. The family’s mission is to continue Guy’s support for those whose lives are tragically impacted by drunk driving each year.
To donate, please visit https://www.walklikemadd.org/team/GuyCrawford
and click on Support Us Now.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home
