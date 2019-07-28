Olivia Ortiz, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, TX surrounded by her family. She was born on June 3, 1948 in New Braunfels, TX to Julio Madero Sr. and Mary P. Madero. She married Juan Ortiz on April 20, 1969 and together they spent 50 years happily in love and devoted to one another.
Olivia lived her life enjoying simple pleasures; playing card games, reading books, chatting with family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music and adding her own lyrics and dance moves down the hallway. Her faith in God and her devotion to daily prayer assured her family that she was at peace and well prepared for the day she gained her angel wings. Olivia will be remembered by family and friends not only for her beauty, but her poise and confident walk of a queen.
Olivia is preceded in death by her parents Julio and Mary Madero and her brother Julio Madero Jr. She is survived by her husband Juan Ortiz, her sister Irene Luna, her daughters Belinda-Ann Ortiz, Elaine Ortiz, Denise Ortiz and her five grandchildren, Jake-Ryan, Zachary Jordan, Ethan Landon, Layth Asher and Jace Ashton.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Olivia are invited to reminisce, grieve, and celebrate her life with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 followed by visitation at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35 New Braunfels, TX from 12:00 PM-9:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Burial will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
