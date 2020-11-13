Iris Timmermann Schumann was born on November 14, 1930 and went to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Life at First Protestant Church will be held at 1:00 PM on November 14, 2020, which would have been Iris’s 90th Birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a scholarship fund that has been set up in memory of Iris and Merritt Schumann. The scholarship will benefit graduating NBHS students. Contributions may be made by visiting https://nbcommunityfoundation.org/education/#schumann
Checks can be made out to the New Braunfels Community Foundation FBO Iris and Merritt Schumann Scholarship fund and mailed to 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
