Laura Louise Coyne passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 31. She was surrounded by family during her final days. Laura was born in Williamsburg, Virginia but considered herself a Texan after her family moved there when she was six. Laura was a 2007 graduate of Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas. There she was active in Student Council, the school newspaper and choir. She was a 2011 graduate of the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, with a degree in Marketing. She was a proud Aggie and loved her time at A&M. Laura had a passion for all things Disney, and during college she participated in the Disney College Program. After graduation, she had a successful decade-long career at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She especially thrived in her roles as Guest Relations Coordinator and Leader and cherished her role as Traditions Facilitator. What Laura loved more than anything was to mentor and guide fellow cast members. Laura could engage anyone from a toddler to an octogenarian in lively conversation. That skill served her well and no doubt enhanced the experience of many Disney World guests. She was a devoted and passionate employee and was much loved by her coworkers and friends.
Laura was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May of 2018 and fought the disease with relentless positivity and courage. Her family will deeply miss her love, humor, and joyous enthusiasm. She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Emily Coyne; brother, Matthew; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Brian Bruzzo; step grandmother, Carol Peterson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many good friends who showered her with support and comfort. Her friends were her life and their support sustained her, especially during her battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Louise Coyne and John and Jean Peterson.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Orlando as soon as it is safe to gather. Details will be posted on her Facebook page as they become known. She will be laid to rest in Williamsburg, Virginia.
