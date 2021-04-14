Jesse Clay (J.C.) Ward of New Braunfels went to be with the Lord at the age of 94 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 after a sudden illness. He was born on Sept. 4, 1926 in McMullen, MO. J.C. entered the service of the United States Navy during WWII two months after his 18th birthday. On his ship headed toward Japan and halfway out in the Pacific Ocean, Japan surrendered and the war ended. After his discharge from the service, he met his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Helen Lynn, who preceded him in death in 2006. J.C. and Margaret had 5 daughters together. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. He was a loving, compassionate, Christian man who put his faith and family above everything else. The family moved to Odessa, TX. in the early years and later to San Angelo, TX. A friend convinced Jesse to spend one night on an oil rig holding on to the pipes and that was enough of that. He was very industrious and he and Margaret had a number of different businesses while raising their young family. Later J.C. worked as a sales representative for Macklanburg-Duncan Company of Oklahoma City for a number of years, traveling to many counties in Texas. Lo and behold, one day when in Okla. City on business, J.C. encountered his old ship’s captain there, also on business. J.C. enjoyed his garden, golf, biscuits and gravy, German Chocolate cake and pecan pie, opening the doors for his sweetheart, holding hands, praying at meals, and deep-sea fishing.
In May, 2008, J.C. met his second loving wife, Marie Oelkers Helsley. They were married Oct. 8, 2014 in San Angelo, with one of his golf buddies and good friend Doug Mullins and wife Norma standing up for them at their wedding. In San Angelo J.C. and Marie belonged to the Western Dance Club and enjoyed going to dances there and at the VFW Hall, making a lot of friends there. As Marie was living in San Antonio, they also enjoyed dances in that area, following the Billy Mata Texas Tradition Band whose fiddler was Marie’s son, Richard Helsley, to many venues including 3 years to the Cowboy Symposium at Ruidoso, NM. After moving back to Marie’s hometown of New Braunfels, they were members of the Carousel Dance Club here and enjoyed ballroom dancing and Big Band sound music as well. He was a wonderful dancer and they had a lot of fun. J.C. also supported Marie with memberships and activities of the New Braunfels Conservation Society, the New Braunfels Chapter of the Native Plant Society, and the Comal County Senior Center exercise class.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Marie Helsley, of New Braunfels, and her children, Sharon Williams and husband Steve, of Albuquerque, NM. and their son, Johnny Williams; Richard Helsley and wife Karen of New Braunfels, and their children, Regan Helsley and Savannah Helsley. J.C. is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jerry) Baker of San Angelo, Linda (Charlie) Reichenau of Mason, Pamela Michell of San Angelo, Angie Marschall Mason (Bart) of San Angelo, and Amy Eckert of San Angelo. Those wonderful daughters have given him 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on April 9, in San Angelo, TX. In 2019, J.C. was honored to be escorted as a WWII Veteran to Washington, D.C. by Honor Flight San Antonio. Memorials may be donated in honor of J.C. Ward to info@honorflightsanantonio.org.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Commented