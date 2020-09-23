Donald Edward Hutchins went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 58. He was born on May 11, 1962 in Perry, Iowa to his parents Jim and Carol Hutchins.
Donald served in the Army from 1980-86. He made his home in Texas and married the love of his life Cindy Hutchins, together they had three children. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.
Donald was preceded in death by his father James Hutchins. He is survived by his wife Cindy Hutchins, son Kevin Hutchins, son Jason O’Bryant and wife Maria, daughter Laura Medina and husband Julian, his 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Camp Huaco Springs 4150 River Rd. Site 27 New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
We would like to thank the Hope Hospice New Braunfels team everyone that had a hand in the care for Donald in his final days of life. We are so grateful for the love and support given.
Commented