Cecile Smith Evans

Cecille Smith Evans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 30,2021. She was at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Cecille was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Linton and Faye Smith on November 08, 1933.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother and sisters.
Cecille is survived by 3 children, James “Jim” Evans (Sheila), Tammy Duquette (Bob), and Randy Evans (Darlene); 10 Grandchildren, Ginny (Brandon), Becky, Christine (Eric), Katie (Imron), Sarah, Janice (Jeff), Judi, Jillian (Tyler), James (Tina), and Candace (Larry); 15 Great GrandChildren; 7 Great Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cecille lived a full and happy life and was a joy and a blessing to all who knew her.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday April 17, 2021 at COWBOYS FOR JESUS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, 8400 FM 32, Fisher, Texas 78623 (This is across the highway from the High School.) Reception to follow in the dining area of the church. Please feel free to join us in this CELEBRATION of LIFE and share your memories. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented