Michael Raymond Arehart

Michael “Mickey” Arehart was born in Denver, Colorado, on May 10, 1961. He started elementary school in Arvada, Colorado, and graduated from Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, TX, where he earned All-South Texas honors for his play as a defensive back on the football team. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and Texas Tech University before deciding the university life wasn’t for him.
He started working as a bar tender, and over time worked in many cities and in every job restaurants had to offer, including bar tender, waitstaff, chef, assistant manager and manager. He eventually bought a restaurant in Santa Cruz, California, which was very successful and growing until an economic down turn took away his customers. He again found himself working for others in the restaurant industry.
He took online computing classes from the University of Texas while working at the restaurants. He learned to code in several languages, and took multiple data base courses which led to a job at TechSoup in San Francisco. In this position he could work from anywhere in the world where he had access to a telephone line and WIFI. He lived for months at a time in San Francisco, London, Warsaw and Samara, Costa Rica.
Samara had nothing to do with his business life, he just liked living there. He was eventually transferred to the International Division office in London, and recently promoted to Director of Business Analysis.
During his entire life Michael remained active. After high school football he started playing rugby, and he played for teams in Austin, Santa Cruz and San Francisco. He coached rugby in Santa Cruz and San Francisco. He also coached ladies rugby at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He was an avid bicycle rider, and if he was going into the office he usually rode his bike to work, even if it was raining. Several days each week he would also go on long rides of twenty miles or more. He liked to ride hilly terrains, and he died on August 1, 2021, while riding with friends in the Aptos mountains near Santa Cruz.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Arehart, daughter Mikaela Arehart, father Raymond Arehart, mother Marilyn Arehart, sister Dana Arehart Raitt, niece Megan Raitt Browne, and niece Lexie Raitt. There will be Celebrations of Life in San Francisco, Austin, Texas, and Golden, Colorado. Dates are to be determined.
Memories of Michael can be read or posted on https://www.WeRemember.com/michael-arehart/5c1j/memorie.
