Mildred Elizabeth Tipka

Mildred Elizabeth (Straw) Tipka, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home in New Braunfels, Texas after a long illness. She was born, on a farm in Swanton, Fulton County, Ohio on July 29, 1937. She was the daughter of Alvin and Hazel (Shanteau) Straw. Millie met her husband of 65 years, Major John William Tipka (US Army retired) in Toledo, Ohio. They were married on December 3, 1955, in Auburn, Indiana.
She followed her husband wherever his military career sent them. She had a keen sense of adventure and always made each move whether stateside or abroad seem effortless and fun. She lived life fully and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed traveling the world and taking cruises. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. In 2018, Mildred and her husband John moved from Columbus, Ohio, back to Texas after being gone for more than fifty years to be close to two of their daughters. She was active in many organizations throughout her life and was a member of the Green Mountain Boys Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR) in San Antonio, Texas.
Mildred is survived by her husband John, and her three daughters, Cathy Lynne (Dr. Marc Bernstein) Bernstein of New Braunfels, Texas and Rockford, Illinois, Julie Ann (Tipka) Ruperto of Lebanon, New Jersey, and Joan Louise (Jeff Fisher) Fisher of Live Oak, Texas, her sister Katherine (Straw) Lusher of Perrysburg, Ohio, her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Maria Tipka of Westlake, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Hazel (Shanteau) Straw, her in law’s, John and Sophia (Stojanovic) Tipka, her sisters Bertie (Straw) McDowell and Joanne (Straw) Bethel and brothers Robert Straw and George Straw and her beloved son-in-law Phillip Ruperto.
She is survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grand-children whom she dearly loved. They are Michael (Alicia McNany) Bernstein, Jennifer (Ashwin Dey) Bernstein, Elizabeth Bernstein, Jamie Ruperto (John Lauro) Lauro, Phillip (Diana Carro) Ruperto, Joseph Malone, John Plummer Mooney, Jessica Plummer, and Jacqueline Plummer. Her great-grandchildren are Asha Dey, Laurance Dey, Jonathan Lauro, Marissa Lauro, Megan Lauro, Jack Lauro, Rhone Ruperto, Aviya Malone, Damon Vickery, Carson Plummer-Barnes, and Bryson Plummer-Barnes.
Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Resolute Hospital, Dr. Bobby Brock, Dr. Sreedivi Daggubati, of Texas Oncology-New Braunfels, Hope Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care New Braunfels for their kindness and the wonderful care she received. Her family would also like to give a special shout out “thank-you” to the Potter Family for their selfless help and friendship throughout the last year. Their kindness, concern and help meant so much to Millie’s husband John and her family.
Due to the current situation a celebration of Mildred’s life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or The American Lung Association in her memory. She has been accorded cremation rites per her wishes. She will be interned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at a date yet to be determined.
