Sallie Elaine Coulter of New Braunfels, Texas passed away January 5th, 2021. Sallie was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Vay M. Smith and Lillian Grant Smith. She graduated from New Braunfels high school in 1958.
Sallie is proceeded in death by her parents, Vay and Lillian Smith and her husband Jake Coulter. She leaves behind her children Bobby Coulter and wife Sandy, Charlie Coulter, Desiree Wuest, Patricia Voigt and husband Mathew, Vay Lynn Giese and husband Darrell, Gregory Hode and wife Shelly, Oreta Bowers and husband Bubba, and Pauline Coulter. She also leaves behind her grandchildren James Coulter and wife Greer, Shannon Giese and husband Lance, Owen Coulter and wife Leanna, Edward Wuest and wife Ashlee, Eric Wuest and wife Anna, Jessica Escamellia and husband Drew, Serena Voigt, Mattie Voigt and Austin, Ashley Hode, Wesley Hode and wife Morgan, Sarah Coulter and Megan Byron. In addition, Sallie leaves behind 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
If you would like to sign Sallie’s guestbook you may go by Zoeller Funeral Home or sign the online book at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com. The Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, January 13th at 2:30 pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Gazebo. Facemasks are required to wear.
