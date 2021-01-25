Funeral Arrangements are set for Helen Chapman Mims who passed away, Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 68.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5-9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home.  The Funeral Service will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.