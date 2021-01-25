Funeral Arrangements are set for Helen Chapman Mims who passed away, Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 68. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5-9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three bandits and a big white stripe
- 18-wheeler fire snarls I-35 traffic in New Braunfels
- Comal County plans mass vaccination test
- Comal, New Braunfels test out mass vaccination plan
- New Braunfels Post Office heads over to MarketPlace
- Trace Walker Dodd
- Roy Hernandez
- Santos Ortiz
- Local seniors receive long-awaited vaccinations
- Texas announces vaccination hubs for COVID-19 shots
Commented