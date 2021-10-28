Amy Jean Walker Jackson was born February 20, 1928, to Amos Jefferson and Winnie (Boyd) Walker in Canyon, Texas. She passed away, peacefully, October 21, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, Texas.
Jean married the love if her life, Billy J. Jackson, immediately following the end of World War II and had one son, Steven Alan. The renovation and reopening of the Faust Hotel brought them to New Braunfels in 1976.
Jean is preceded in death by both Bill and Steve. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Diana Jackson, sister Ettie Crutchfield, brothers Scooter Walker and David Walker along with many nieces and nephews.
Interment will bring Jean full-circle as she is buried in Canyon, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Arrangements by Navarre Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas.
