Clyde Adolph Wahrmund passed on to the racetrack in the sky on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from New Braunfels at the age of 65. Clyde’s journey began on March 3, 1956 in Fredericksburg, TX when born to the late Theodore Wahrmund and Rose Laubach Wahrmund.
He has joined his parents; son, Taylor Joseph Wahrmund, granddaughter, Daisy Wahrmund, and two brother-in-laws. He left behind his sons, Sean Wahrmund and Brandon Wahrmund and wife Hannah, granddaughter, Zoey Wahrmund, his sisters Patricia Saunders, Barbie Foerster, and Cyndi Baker and their families.
Clyde could typically be found working on cars, mastering custom paint or fixing engines when others couldn’t. He enjoyed going to swap meets, car shows and cook-offs, he didn’t shy away from a good time.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a service by Bubba Collins to begin at 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Hermann Sons Life Kypfer-Salge Lodge, 1658 S. State Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented