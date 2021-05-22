Opal Barganier of New Braunfels, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Durango, TX on March 22, 1926 to John and Lola Landrum. Opal was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 32 years William Barganier Sr., daughter Cleva Liles; infant daughter Tommye Jean Barganier; 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and one half brother. She is survived by son, William “Squeeky” Barganier Jr. (Lillian); daughter Rachel Kincaid (Harvey); daughter Evelyn Chambers, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Marvin Landrum and Jimmy Landrum (Joyce); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Opal loved to crochet and paint. She was loving and unpredictable. The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
