Nicole Marie Craft born on April 25, 1991 in El Paso, TX went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her grandmother Florene Craft and father Edward Delgado. She is survived by her children; Emmalee Jayne Wetz and Jasper Ryan Dyal; mother Cynthia Bazari, sister and brother in law Danielle and Cody Bass; nephew Cooper Bass and Grandfather Robert E. Craft and numerous aunts and uncles. Nicole will truly be missed by all family and friends. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a memorial service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 11, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are in place. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Services will conclude after the funeral service.
