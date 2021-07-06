Joseph James (Jim) Lodovic III

Jim Lodovic entered into eternal peace on July 1, 2021, at his home in New Braunfels, TX.
Jim was born on July 17, 1939 and was the son of the late Joseph and Jeanne Lodovic. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, TX in 1957. He continued his education at Southern Methodist University and graduated in 1961 with a degree in finance. He worked for several investment firms over the years as a successful municipal bond trader and ended his career with Morgan Stanley.
Jim was known by all for his love, loyalty, service, and generosity. He had a passion for giving to and helping others. His faith and desire to serve others led him to Kairos Prison Ministry where he ministered faithfully and passionately for many years. Jim loved his country and served in local politics until he was no longer able. Additionally, Jim consistently served in his local church, most often in financial capacities. Jim also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing card games and watching sports. He strived to attend every activity his children and grandchildren participated in. Most of all, he loved God and his family and served them well. He set a high standard and has left a godly legacy, for which his family is extremely grateful.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jeanne Lodovic and his sister, Clara Jeanne Baca.
He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his; wife of 61 years, Sharon Kay Imes Lodovic; his sister, Mary Lodovic Howell; his children and their spouses, Jody and Allison Lodovic, Mark and Whitney Allen and Michael and Bonnie Cole; his grandchildren, Amber McNeil, Kalynne Rogers, James Lodovic, Shay Allen, Micah Allen, Makayla Allen, Katherine Palomo, Jaden Allen, Caleb Palomo and Karissa Cole; and his great grandchildren, Jaxson Hogg and Annabelle McNeil.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kairos Prison Ministry International, 100 DeBary Plantation Blvd, DeBary, FL 32713 USA
Jim’s celebration of life will be on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, TX, and the burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park: 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.
