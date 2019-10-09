Ray Dean Schneider of New Braunfels, Texas passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born to Erwin and Thelma Schneider on January 12, 1947 in New Braunfels. Soon after graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1967 Ray was drafted into the Army and was sent to Vietnam. Ray received a Purple Heart for being wounded in Vietnam. After being released from the Army he began working for West Point Pepperell Mill. He worked at the mill for almost 25 years until his retirement in 1994. Years later, Ray Dean began working for the City of New Braunfels for 10 years. Ray Dean loved collecting baseball cards which he had 20,000 of them. He also enjoyed mowing the grass and picking pecans. Ray Dean will always be remembered for his kindness and love for his country.
Ray Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Thelma Schneider and his brother, Calvin Schneider. He is survived by his brothers, Allan A. Schneider (Sylvia) and Hylmar L. Schneider (Pam); sister-in-law, Libby Schneider; and nieces and nephews, Chad and Melanie Schneider, Todd Schneider, Kim and Scott Goodwin, Juanita and Jerry Torres, Theresa and Dakota Aviles, Fernando and Priscilla Schneider, Bryan and Chastity Schneider, and Eric and Crista Schneider. A special thank you to Hope Hospice for their support.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at the Gazebo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Hope Hospice.
Commented