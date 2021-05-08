Wyatt Dale Oakley, age 23 of Seguin, passed away on May 5, 2021. Wyatt was born in Seguin, Texas on November 27, 1997 to Sandra Jean Bier Oakley and Tracy Johnson Oakley. Wyatt attended Lifegate Christian School and was a member of the 2012 State Championship TAPPS 6 Man High School Football Team and later graduated from Navarro High School Class of 2016. He enjoyed all sports, dirt biking and hanging out with his friends.
Wyatt is preceded in death by his mother Sandy, his grandparents, Dr. Harold Bier, Bob Oakley and Jo Oakley Carroll.
Survivors include his parents Tracy and Elizabeth Oakley; brothers, Austin Oakley and fiancé Morgan Davis, Ian Oakley, Malachai De La Torre and Micah De La Torre; grandparents, Lucille Bier, and Dawn and John Rudd; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at McQueeney Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dale Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to McQueeney Baptist Church, P. O. Box 44, McQueeney, Texas, 78123. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
