Luisa P. Morales born on October 11, 1927 in New Braunfels TX went to be with our Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 92 years old. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Mateo and Tranquilina Paz and sisters Anita Garcia and Eualia Paz. She is survived by her beloved daughter Amalia Cholico (Samuel); 3 grandsons; 9 great grandchildren; brother Jesus Paz; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Luisa will be truly missed by family and friends. A visitation will be on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels TX. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Friday August 14, 2020 after chapel service at 11:15 am. Interment to follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery # 1. Please visit our website at www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com and sign our online guestbook.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830)626-2020.
Commented