Orvalene Hope Hauk, 89, passed away at her home in New Braunfels, Texas on May 31, 2020. Services were held on June 3, 2020
Orvalene was born October 10, 1930 in Wortham, Texas to Orval Paul and Jessie Mae (Rice) Butler. She retired from New Braunfels ISD after many years of service as Librarian.
Orvalene married Johnnie Hauk in Killeen, Texas on September 8, 1951. Her love for God, family and others was exemplified in her everyday life. She was very caring, compassionate and strong willed. Orvalene was especially concerned for the well being and education of all children; she not only served as their Librarian, but also as a Dyslexia Coach.
Orvalene was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Her hobbies consisted of collecting Indian/Native American items, dolls, antiques and she loved going to garage sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Jessie Butler; husband, Johnnie Hauk; son, Billy Hauk; sister, Paula Butler; and brother, Kenneth Butler.
Orvalene is survived by her daughter, Jill Lee and husband, Robert of New Braunfels; granddaughter, Kristine Lockstedt and husband, Nick of New Braunfels; grandson, Robert Lee and wife, Elizabeth of Spring; and great grandchildren, Mackinzie Lee Lockstedt, Keller Lockstedt, Rowan Lee, Robert Greyson Lee, Kade Lockstedt, Ethan Lockstedt and Paige Lockstedt.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wortham Cemetery, P. O. Box 153, Wortham, TX 76693.
Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to leave the family a message of condolence or sign the guest book.
Commented